Look: Sheikh Mohammed meets public school students, reviews progress of institution

The Ruler emphasised that understanding the UAE’s vision and directions is part of daily teaching methods, which build each child's character

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 5:21 PM

On Tuesday, October 28, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited a public school, the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Warqa, and met with children studying there while also evaluating the progress the institution has made.

In a post on X, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that he saw "a public school that perfectly reflects the ongoing development in the educational and pedagogical process".

The Ruler emphasised that understanding the UAE’s vision and directions is part of daily teaching methods, which build each student's character.

He saw that "national identity is part of the school day; sports activities are part of students’ quality of life; explaining economic life is part of extracurricular curricula; creativity in reading, writing, and the arts is part of building our students’ character".

He appreciated the efforts of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed, by saying that their supervision has "begun to create a significant positive transformation in the education sector".

"Our schools today are our future tomorrow, and our students today will be the leaders of our journey in just a few years," the leader finally said, highlighting the role of education in a nation's growth.