Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed names Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid as Director-General of Community Development Authority

Dubai Ruler thanks the former chief for his services during tenure

QM

By Wam Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 8:21 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid as Director-General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

WAM

Sheikh Mohammed thanked the former Director-General of the Authority, Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, for his services during his tenure, and wished him the best in future responsibilities that he will be entrusted with.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the importance of constantly enhancing social services provided to citizens in Dubai as part of efforts to raise their quality of life.