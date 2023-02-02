Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of prominent businessman Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla

Hailing from the Indian city of Bengaluru, he is now running his online trading business in the emirate
Prominent Dubai-based Emirati businessman and former minister Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla passed away on Thursday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Twitter to offer condolences to the family of the deceased.
Many other senior Emirati officials also offered condolences to the family of Mohammed Al Mulla.
“Today, brother Muhammad Saeed Al Mulla has departed for the Heavens… May God have mercy on him, and dwell him in His spacious gardens, and grant his family patience and solace,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“Mohammed Al Mulla contributed to building the state of the union and served his countrymen and put his mark on the economic march of his country.”
Sheikh Hamdan also offered prayer for the deceased. He said Mohammed Al Mulla was a patriot who accompanied the establishment of the union and served his country sincerely.
“He left his mark in the financial and business sector and was one of the influential economists in Dubai,” said Sheikh Hamdan.
Dr Anwar Gargash, a Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said Al Mulla was one of the men who worked sincerely to achieve the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and his brothers, the rulers of the Union.
“With his departure, we lost a patriotic figure who served his country with sincerity and loyalty. My sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God to have mercy on him,” he said.
Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla was also among the founding members of Etisalat by e&, formerly known as Etisalat.
“We bid farewell to His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, a figure of great influence in the development of the UAE. His influence on the national economy and his involvement in various industries, including telecommunications, where he was a founding member of The Emirates Telecommunication Corporation and served as its first board chairman, will remain a lasting legacy,” the UAE’s largest telecom firm said.
“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones and pray to the Almighty to grant him eternal peace,” it said.
ALSO READ:
Hailing from the Indian city of Bengaluru, he is now running his online trading business in the emirate
Another Filipino expat and a Nepali worker also won the prize and plan to use the money in business back home
During his stay at the orbiting laboratory, the Emirati will perform several scientific experiments and lead campaigns that will inspire the Arab youth
He now lives in a villa, drives his dream car and even won a Mercedes Benz from an exchange house after sending a portion of his winnings to his home country
New photo exhibition captures pre-oil daily life in the emirate, with snaps of Sheikh Rashid, a skyline dominated by wind towers and more
Two honourees are recognised for spreading hope and helping build a more compassionate world
While unveiling a bust of the Indian freedom fighter, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence drew parallels between the ideals of Gandhi and UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed
The Ministry of Interior warns the public about a new scam in which residents receive a message that looks like it is from the ministry