Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of prominent businessman Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla

Many other senior Emirati officials paid respect to the former minister, who was also among the founding members of Etisalat by e&

Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla (R) can be seen here with late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum (C) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid (L). Photo: Sheikh Hamdan/Twitter

Prominent Dubai-based Emirati businessman and former minister Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla passed away on Thursday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Twitter to offer condolences to the family of the deceased.

Many other senior Emirati officials also offered condolences to the family of Mohammed Al Mulla.

“Today, brother Muhammad Saeed Al Mulla has departed for the Heavens… May God have mercy on him, and dwell him in His spacious gardens, and grant his family patience and solace,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Mohammed Al Mulla contributed to building the state of the union and served his countrymen and put his mark on the economic march of his country.”

Sheikh Hamdan also offered prayer for the deceased. He said Mohammed Al Mulla was a patriot who accompanied the establishment of the union and served his country sincerely.

“He left his mark in the financial and business sector and was one of the influential economists in Dubai,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

Dr Anwar Gargash, a Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said Al Mulla was one of the men who worked sincerely to achieve the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and his brothers, the rulers of the Union.

“With his departure, we lost a patriotic figure who served his country with sincerity and loyalty. My sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God to have mercy on him,” he said.

Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla was also among the founding members of Etisalat by e&, formerly known as Etisalat.

“We bid farewell to His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, a figure of great influence in the development of the UAE. His influence on the national economy and his involvement in various industries, including telecommunications, where he was a founding member of The Emirates Telecommunication Corporation and served as its first board chairman, will remain a lasting legacy,” the UAE’s largest telecom firm said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones and pray to the Almighty to grant him eternal peace,” it said.

