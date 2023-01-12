Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Another winner is relocating to the Philippines soon and hopes to use the prize money to help educate the country's less fortunate children
The UAE Vice-President on Thursday met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently on a two-day visit to the country.
During the meeting held at the Margham Conservation Reserve, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighted the strong relationship between the two nations.
Sheikh Mohammed said the historic relationship between the UAE and Pakistan provides a strong base for enhancing cooperation.
The two leaders explored new opportunities to expand ties in various spheres. They also discussed the latest regional and global developments and diverse issues of common interest.
The Pakistani prime minister emphasised his country’s keenness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. He also expressed his deep appreciation for the UAE’s development support and the aid that it extended to assist Pakistan in recovering from the devastating floods that hit the country last year.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and a number of senior officials.
