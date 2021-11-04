Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets Indonesian President, discusses bilateral relations

National symbol travelled at a speed of 5.5 metres per second, says Abu Dhabi-based carrier
UAE21 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday.
The two leaders discussed their countries' bilateral relations and ways to develop the partnership.
Widodo arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night as part of a three-day visit to the UAE. He plans to visit the Indonesian pavilion and the UAE pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.
On Wednesday, Widodo met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The UAE and Indonesia share a deep and long-standing bilateral relationship. The frequency of official visits by the top leadership, ministers and officials, has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years.
In September, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, led an official delegation to Bogor for discussions with Indonesia to deepen trade and investment relations.
Earlier in March, the UAE announced that it will invest $10 billion with Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund - Indonesia Investment Authority.
This visit is expected to enhance the existing cooperation and trigger more growth in the economy.
National symbol travelled at a speed of 5.5 metres per second, says Abu Dhabi-based carrier
UAE21 hours ago
"The participation of people from different ethnicities and cultures is just amazing," says visitor
UAE21 hours ago
A seating installation at the Flag Garden also spells out ‘Expo 2020’
UAE22 hours ago
Customers return to in-person showrooms as Covid-19 restrictions ease
UAE22 hours ago
The UAE Flag has been witness to 50 years of achievements and a comprehensive development process initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed
UAE23 hours ago
The motorists were airlifted to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital
UAE23 hours ago
A total of 29 agreements are expected to be signed during this visit
UAE1 day ago
The authority urged mosque goers to follow all Covid safety measures
UAE1 day ago