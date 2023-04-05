Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets committee members of Arab Great Minds initiative

Aims of project to nominate personalities from the region in six distinguished categories

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 9:19 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to highlight the potential of Arab talent to lead scientific and cultural advancements. His Highness expressed his confidence in their ability to enrich civilisational development and scientific progress.

"We recognise the importance of fostering opportunities for creative Arab talent and supporting them in utilising research, development and technologies to shape a brighter future for humanity. The UAE will continue to serve as a hub for exceptional talents, including scientists, doctors, writers, thinkers, researchers and innovators," said Sheikh Mohammed.

The remarks were made during a meeting held with the committee members of the Great Arab Minds initiative, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The Dubai Ruler said that the aim of the committee is to nominate Arab personalities in six distinguished categories – science, architecture, engineering, economics, literature and medicine

"Distinguished Arab minds are able to enrich and revive our scientific and civilised contribution to the world," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The Great Arab Minds initiative was launched b Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in 2022.

The initiative’s mission is to search for exceptional Arab talents – scientists, thinkers, and innovators across key fields, aiming to identify, support and acknowledge leading thinkers in the region, amplify their impact and inspire future generations.

