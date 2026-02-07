Sheikh Mohammed to crown winners of Dh1-million Hope Maker prize on February 15

Over 15,000 young men and women from various parts of the Arab world have taken part in the 6th edition of the Dh1-million award of Hope Makers, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Said on saturday.

A ceremony to honour the winners of the 6th edition will be held on Sunday, February 15, Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as UAE Vice President and Prime Minister added. Last year's winners were crowned at Dubai's Coca Cola arena.

The Hope Makers award recognises the winners' humanitarian contributions and encourages further development of their programmes aimed at helping others.

"Life has taught me that what lies ahead is more beautiful, because hope is a source of strength, while despair is a form of disbelief and a loss of trust in God.

Life has also taught me that the spirit of optimism is contagious—among individuals, within institutions, and even between nations—and that planting the seeds of hope is among the greatest of deeds, for those seeds will one day blossom into gardens of young men and women who believe in miracles, are optimistic about achievement, and are devoted to serving their communities," Sheikh Mohammed said.

What is the Hope Makers initiative?

The initiative aims to highlight unsung heroes dedicating their time, effort, and resources to serving others and improving lives. It amplifies their work through media platforms and provides financial support to expand the reach of the most impactful projects.

Beyond recognition, Hope Makers fosters a culture of hope, generosity, and community service across the Arab world, inspiring young people and communities to create positive change and celebrate those making a real difference.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), stressed that the Hope Makers initiative embodies the vision of the Dubai Ruler to foster a culture of giving, highlight inspiring examples from across the Arab world, and spread a message of optimism and hope.

“Since its launch in 2017, this unique initiative has significantly raised awareness of the impact of both individual and institutional volunteering. It has demonstrated its ability to improve lives, empowering more people to contribute to their communities and plant the seeds of determination and hope," he said.

Al Gergawi added that over its five previous editions, the initiative received more than 320,000 nominations, demonstrating the limitless potential for good in the Arab world and the countless inspiring efforts deserving recognition.