Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh1 million prize in 6th edition of 'hope makers'

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced a Dh1 million prize for the winner of the sixth edition of Hope Makers, the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world.

The programme shines a spotlight on philanthropists, volunteers, and humanitarian organisations that dedicate their time, energy, and resources to helping those in need and creating a positive social impact.

“Creating hope is the highest and most noble achievement for those seeking to serve their communities. Hope makers open the door to dreams and a sense of security. Our Arab world is home to heroes who make us proud, offering daily examples of generosity and dedication in serving others," said the Dubai Ruler.

“Today we launch a new edition of the Hope Makers initiative to celebrate the tens of thousands who work away from the spotlight, nurturing trust in a better future. Hope Makers deserve to be recognised and celebrated. We invite them to participate and encourage everyone to nominate a Hope Maker they know at arabhopemakers.com," he added.

The rationale behind Hope Makers

The initiative aims to highlight unsung heroes dedicating their time, effort, and resources to serving others and improving lives. It amplifies their work through media platforms and provides financial support to expand the reach of the most impactful projects.

Beyond recognition, Hope Makers fosters a culture of hope, generosity, and community service across the Arab world, inspiring young people and communities to create positive change and celebrate those making a real difference.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), stressed that the Hope Makers initiative embodies the vision of the Dubai Ruler to foster a culture of giving, highlight inspiring examples from across the Arab world, and spread a message of optimism and hope.

“Since its launch in 2017, this unique initiative has significantly raised awareness of the impact of both individual and institutional volunteering. It has demonstrated its ability to improve lives, empowering more people to contribute to their communities and plant the seeds of determination and hope," he said.

Al Gergawi added that over its five previous editions, the initiative received more than 320,000 nominations, demonstrating the limitless potential for good in the Arab world and the countless inspiring efforts deserving recognition.

Who can be a Hope Maker?

Individuals, volunteering groups, and non-profit organisations driving community-focused change can nominate themselves or be nominated by others. The winner will receive a Dh1 million prize.

Applications to the 6th edition of Arab Hope Makers are open via (www.arabhopemakers.com), aiming to collect tens of thousands of stories of hope in the Arab world, highlighting their heroes and celebrating their efforts.

Operating under MBRGI, the initiative seeks projects, campaigns, programmes, or creative initiatives that improve lives, address social, cultural, educational, or economic challenges, and alleviate suffering within communitie, develop social, economic, cultural, or educational environments, or address local challenges — all on a voluntary, non-profit basis.

Last year's Hope Maker

The Hope Makers initiative was first launched in 2017, when Sheikh Mohammed posted a creative call for nominations for the Hope Maker title with a Dh1 million prize. The response exceeded expectations, with over 65,000 submissions across the Arab world, far exceeding the initiative’s original target of 20,000 submissions.

Last year, Ahmed Zainoun from Morocco was crowned top Arab Hope Maker for his work treating children with Xeroderma Pigmentosum, also known as Children of the Moon. Zainoun has cared for 144 children, raising funds to provide life-saving medications and protective gear.

The Dubai Ruler also ensured that the other two finalists received Dh1 million each, raising the total prize value to Dh3 million.