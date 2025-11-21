Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on passing of Osama Ahmed Al Shaafar

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his condolences on the death of Osama Ahmed Al Shaafar, a former member of the Federal National Council (FNC), President of the Asian Cycling Confederation, and former President of the UAE Cycling Federation.

Photos shared by the Dubai Media Office showed Sheikh Mohammed speaking with mourners as he paid his respects.

Al Shaafar passed away abroad on Wednesday (November 19), the FNC announced. “With hearts faithful to God’s decree and destiny, the Federal National Council mourns the passing of Osama Ahmed Al Shaafar, former member of the Federal National Council, who has returned to his Lord,” the FNC stated.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

His funeral prayers were held after Dhuhr on Thursday, November 20, at Al-Khair Mosque, followed by burial at Al-Quoz Cemetery.

Dato’ Amarjit Singh Gill, President of the Asian Cycling Confederation, along with the ACC Management Committee and the wider Asian cycling community, extended their condolences.

"Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him. His leadership, commitment, and friendship have left a lasting legacy and will be dearly missed. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his loved ones find strength during this difficult time."

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan also offered condolences to the family on the passing of Al Shaafar.

"We extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the esteemed Al-Shaafar family on the passing of Osama Ahmed Al-Shaafar, beseeching the Almighty, Mighty and Majestic, to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace. Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return," said the royal.