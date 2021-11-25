Bank policy, child welfare at forefront as country set to mark Year of the 50th
UAE1 day ago
His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, today arrived in Dubai as part of a visit to participate in his country’s national day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Upon his arrival at Al Maktoum International Airport, HRH Prince Salman and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by the Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa was also welcomed by Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Director General of Dubai's Department of Information and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.
UAE2 days ago