Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan praises Emirati farmers for providing residents with high-quality fruits, vegetables

Dubai is committed to harnessing all its capabilities to develop its agricultural sector, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, said on Friday as he visited the second season of the Farmers’ Souq, being held at the Palm Parks.
“Meeting consumer demand for local agricultural produce is vital to achieving the goals of our food security strategy,” the Dubai Crown Prince said.
Raising local agricultural production is a key priority of the leadership as part of advancing sustainable development and improving the quality of life of citizens and residents of Dubai, he added.
A popular family attraction, the Farmers’ Souq launched by the Dubai Municipality is a free agricultural, social and investment platform that seeks to gather Emirati farmers under one roof to sell local produce directly to consumers.
Sheikh Hamdan met Emirati farmers participating in the Farmers’ Souq initiative and commended their efforts to provide high-quality agricultural produce to local consumers.
He said such initiatives enable local farmers and small agricultural businesses to expand their customer base. He noted that their success reflects the growing capabilities of the local agricultural sector and the progress of Dubai’s efforts to advance food security.
Eng. Dawoud Al-Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, highlighted the keenness of the UAE leadership to support the local agricultural sector and further promote its sustainability.
The Farmers’ Souq this season features over 50 kiosks displaying high-quality local Emirati farm produce including fruits, vegetables, dairy products, organic products, honey, dates, and herbal products.
It is open from 5pm to 8pm every Saturday at the Palm Parks, until March 11, 2023.
