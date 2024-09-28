Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan offers condolences to families of 4 soldiers killed in accident while on duty

Photo: X/Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, offered his condolences to the families of four members of the UAE Armed Forces who died in an accident while on duty.

They were transporting ammunition inside one of the camps when the incident happened, a top defence official said in a statement.

Sheikh Hamdan extended his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the fallen soldiers, praying that Allah grants them mercy, forgiveness, and a special place in His gardens. He also wished for strength and comfort for their loved ones during this difficult time.

He also emphasised that the sacrifices by the fallen soldiers will always be a source of pride and inspiration for current and future generations in their commitment to serving the nation.