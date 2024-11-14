Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan meets X CEO, explores partnerships in digital transformation

Photo: WAM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, turned 42 on Thursday. And the Dubai Crown Prince began his day with Arabic coffee and got right down to work.

He held a meeting with Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp. (formerly Twitter), at The Executive Office in Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan' meeting with the CEO of one of the world's largest social media platforms underlines the UAE and Dubai's commitment to forging partnerships with leading global technology companies, as part of its goal of consolidating its status as an international hub for future-focused innovations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai and the UAE continue to build mutually beneficial cooperation with leading players in the digital media industry and explore synergies that align with the country's goal to bring about digital transformation across various spheres of life.

Highlighting the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to generate Dh100 billion in annual economic value through digital transformation over the next decade, Sheikh Hamdan said X is a valuable partner in the country's efforts to drive innovation and adoption of new technologies.

The Dubai Crown Prince further said X's vision to transform itself into an all-in-one digital hub creates unique complementarities with the UAE's focus on AI and other advanced technologies. Having established itself as the region's media epicentre over two decades, Dubai offers a unique platform for international companies seeking to innovate and expand their business.

Vibrant industry ecosystem

With around 4,000 media and tech companies forming a vibrant industry ecosystem, Dubai not only provides a supportive infrastructure but also serves as a launchpad for pioneering initiatives. The city offers the ideal base for the world's leading companies to introduce groundbreaking services, drive technological advancements, and set new benchmarks in digital engagement in the region and beyond, Sheikh Hamdan said.

The meeting explored potential partnerships aligned with the UAE and X's shared commitment to innovation and digital transformation. As the UAE looks toward the future with ambitious growth and digital transformation goals, HH Sheikh Hamdan expressed confidence in having X as a long-term partner.

"We are excited to explore how this partnership can create lasting value for both the UAE and X, setting an example for impactful collaboration between a global technology leader and one of the world's most future-ready nations," he added.