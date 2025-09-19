Video: Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan launches new initiative for underprivileged families

Marking ten years since the passing of his brother Sheikh Rashid, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan unveiled Rashid Villages — a humanitarian project set to transform the lives of underprivileged families worldwide.

The project aims to carry forward Sheikh Rashid's passion for helping others by creating model villages that give underprivileged families access to housing, education, healthcare, and social services — essentials that lay the foundation for a dignified life.

Sheikh Hamdan reflected on his brother’s enduring legacy, saying, “My brother’s impact will remain alive through Dubai’s humanitarian projects and initiatives that carry hope and goodness to the world."

“He was a man whose heart was devoted to quiet acts of goodness, always extending kindness to those around him. Today, his generosity continues to touch lives, instilling hope and restoring confidence in the future.

"Through Rashid Villages, our goal is to transform lives in a lasting way to bring back hope, provide a foundation for dignity, and reaffirm that in Dubai, generosity is not merely a value but a way of life, one that continues to open doors to growth, stability, and opportunity," Sheikh Hamdan added.

Model villages

The first phase of Rashid Villages will be established in Kenya, spanning 72 dunums (7.2 hectares) and designed according to sustainable principles, including renewable energy sources. The village will feature fully furnished homes, a mosque, a multi-purpose hall accommodating over 500 people for community events.

The village will also include endowment-based commercial outlets to boost economic activity and provide sustainable income for residents, with paved streets connecting the various facilities to support both mobility and community life.

To empower youth, the project will include a football pitch and a sports academy, providing young residents with opportunities to develop their talents and stay active. The village will also feature modern infrastructure, including fire alarm systems, surveillance cameras for security, and solar-powered lighting networks.

Designed to benefit around 1,700 people, the village aims to serve as a launchpad for transformative change, offering families stability, opportunity, and hope. The initiative plans to expand annually, constructing a new model village each year to honour the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Rashid and uphold the charitable values he championed.

Focus on education, economic dependence

Education plays a central role in the initiative. In partnership with the Digital School under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Rashid Education Project will provide children with quality learning through a digital system, complemented by a modern school capable of accommodating over 320 students.

Families will also benefit from vocational training and micro-enterprise support, equipping them with the skills and resources to launch sustainable businesses, earn an income, and achieve economic stability.

Healthcare at the heart of community

A health centre in the village will offer medical care, preventive services, and health education, supported by robust sanitation systems and overhead and underground water tanks to ensure access to clean water.

The initiative will collaborate with leading international humanitarian organisations to strengthen healthcare services, particularly for children and families, addressing gaps in medical provision in developing areas.

In addition, residents will receive training in first aid and preventive care, building local capacity and fostering a safer, healthier, and more sustainable community.