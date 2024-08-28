Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan congratulates high school toppers, sends them personal text messages

One expat said he's been living on Dh40 a day after employer issues forced him to take odd jobs to survive
High school students in Dubai who have excelled this year in academics received direct text messages of congratulations for their achievement from none other than Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. The parents of these toppers, too, received similar congratulatory messages from Sheikh Hamdan.
These students, who have been selected as part of an academic rewards programme, include 40 Emiratis and expatriates
The students are from public and private schools offering the IB, UK (A Level and AS Level), US and Ministry of Education curriculums.
In the text messages sent to each of the top-performing students, Sheikh Hamdan congratulated them on their impressive academic achievements and conveyed his personal pride in their accomplishments.
The text message also said their success is a source of pride for one and all in Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan encouraged the students to sustain the impressive level of their academic performance and to constantly strive to acquire knowledge from diverse sources. He impressed upon them the need to make meaningful contributions to their community and nation,
Sheikh Hamdan also reached out to parents of the best-performing students, congratulating them on their children's exceptional performance and recognition under the rewards programme.
