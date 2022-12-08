Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan checks on progress of Etihad Rail mega project that will link all 7 emirates

The public got a first glimpse of the train when it rolled in with passengers during the epic show for UAE National Day

By WAM Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 6:54 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 7:01 PM

The Crown Prince of Dubai on Thursday looked into the progress of the UAE National Railway Network — a mega infrastructure project that is set to connect all seven emirates.

"Etihad Rail is a significant part of the UAE’s strategy and its ambitious goals for the logistics and transportation sectors," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said in a tweet.

He discussed the project with Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail, in a meeting held at the Emirates Towers in Dubai.

The UAE recently got a glimpse into how its residents and tourists will commute on the train a few years from now.

During the epic National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi, the first prototype of the Etihad Rail passenger train rolled in, as the audience — that included Their Highnesses the UAE President, Vice-President and Rulers of the Emirates — waved and cheered.

Featuring the highest environmental, safety and quality standards, the project will play a vital role in expanding the UAE's transportation network and enhancing logistics efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Sheikh Hamdan said Etihad Rail has made exceptional progress in implementing this major infrastructure project, which will contribute significantly to achieving the UAE's strategic goals in the logistics and transportation sectors.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed said Etihad Rail seeks to support the UAE's aspirations and contribute to seamlessly connecting the country's economic zones with its seaports.

The UAE National Rail Network will play an important role in advancing sustainable development in the country, he added.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and a number of senior Abu Dhabi and Etihad Rail officials.

