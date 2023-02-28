Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed attends COP28 meeting at Expo City

The meeting oversaw preparations and reviewed community engagement efforts undertaken in the lead up to the climate conference

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended a meeting of the Higher Committee, overseeing preparations for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28 UAE) held at Expo City Dubai.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee, provided Sheikh Hamdan on the COP28 Presidency’s global listening tour, as well as the preparations and community engagement efforts undertaken in the lead up to the climate conference – which will be held at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of local and federal government entities working together as one team to ensure the success of COP28. He said the UAE looks forward to hosting a dialogue on environmental issues at COP28 that will have an enduring impact on global sustainability and the future of humanity. The organisation of the event reflects the UAE’s commitment to bringing together nations and institutions from across the world to generate solutions for critical international issues.

Consistent with the UAE’s success in hosting mega global events, COP28 promises to open new pathways to resolve global environmental and climate-related challenges, Sheikh Hamdan added.

The meeting built on the discussions at the previous Higher Committee meeting chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the COP28 UAE Higher Committee.

Dr. Al Jaber said: “The COP28 Presidency is actively consulting with and listening to all stakeholders on the first leg of our listening tour, to connect the efforts of all stakeholders in co-creating concrete solutions across mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and climate finance. This is crucial to COP28’s vision for an open, transparent and inclusive process that builds on previous climate progress, enhances the buy-in of diverse stakeholders and advances groundbreaking outcomes, solutions and partnerships towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

The meeting also included an in-depth discussion of all logistical preparations that will create a seamless experience for delegates and visitors, from maximising accessibility to creating opportunities for all groups to engage in discussion and activities.

The COP28 UAE Higher Committee is comprised of ministers and government officials who represent the collective efforts of the government, various industries and sectors, at all levels, to prepare for the COP28 UAE climate summit.

