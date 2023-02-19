Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves new model for govt excellence to help improve performance

The system, comprising 3 pillars, will enhance the work environment by introducing new evaluation methods and streamlining service delivery

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 8:52 PM

A new model for excellence approved on Sunday aims to help Dubai government departments improve their performance by emphasising innovation and quality. The model will also prioritise quality of life and community wellbeing.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said: “The world is in a state of rapid change. Just recently, governments from across the globe convened in Dubai for the World Government Summit, where they discussed the future with all its opportunities and challenges.

"In Dubai, we are resolute in our determination to stay ahead of the curve, constantly striving to be the frontrunner in the race to the future. To this end, we have implemented an updated model of government excellence that seeks to enhance our work environment by introducing new evaluation methods and streamlining our service delivery through innovative mechanisms.”

The new model comprises three pillars:

• The Vision: It focuses on strengthening the leadership teams’ role in guiding a government entity towards achieving the best results through an institutional culture of development, innovation, and readiness for the future.

• Distinctive Value: This centres on integrating all standards by which the government entity adds value to its customers and society. It includes a new criterion called 'societal value', which focuses on documenting the foundations of partnerships with the private sector.

• Development Enablers: This seeks to motivate government departments to innovate models, work mechanisms, and unprecedented services that achieve development and transformation, enhancing their positions in competitiveness and global leadership.

Measuring excellence

The central government entities, including the General Secretariat of The Executive Council, Financial Audit Authority, Department of Finance, Department of Legal Affairs, General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee, Dubai Digital Authority and the Dubai Government Human Resources Department will contribute to measuring the main indicators within the new government excellence system in Dubai.

They will define the requirements of the main criteria of the new model, and measure and provide the results of the central performance indicators of the government departments of the programme so that they are included in the evaluation of the results.

The updates include the criteria and mechanisms for evaluating the government excellence framework; the criteria for the Dubai Medals for Government Excellence, and the timings of the next evaluation cycle in 2024.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme (DGEP), said: “The new government excellence model aligns with the recent developments in government work mechanisms ... The newly adopted advanced performance monitoring indicators are integrated with the qualitative progress in service provision and delivery.”

Al Basti said that the updated government excellence model will play a fundamental role in reinforcing the concepts of institutional agility, effective public-private partnerships, and integrated proactive government services that rely on the latest digital technologies.

