Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves new social benefits worth Dh44 million for People of Determination

They visited them to share the joyful spirit of the occasion
The Crown Prince of Dubai approved new social benefits worth Dh44 million for People of Determination to be dispersed among citizens in the emirate.
Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Council, has announced the new benefits.
The new social benefits represent another step in realising Sheikh Mohammed's vision for empowering People of Determination in Dubai, by enabling them to turn challenges into opportunities, achieve success in various fields, and providing them an environment that gives them stability and enhances their contribution to the development of Dubai and the UAE.
Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid constantly follows up on the work of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs and his directives are to transform the social sector completely. We are seeking to further enhance all services provided to our citizens as part of achieving our goal of providing them with the highest quality of life possible."
The new decision covers People of Determination below the age of 60, who have physical or mental impairments that require them to be supported by others.
The social benefits covered by the decision include fees for kindergarten establishments, schools, university programmes, and training and rehabilitation centres within specialised institutions, as well as the costs of providing shadow teachers, caregivers, personal assistants and sign language interpreters.
ALSO READ:
The benefits also cover assistive devices and technologies, rehabilitation of vehicles and various means of transportation and the costs of equipping the workplace to accommodate people with various types of disabilities.
The number of beneficiaries of the new benefits will be gradually increased in the future to cover a wide section of the target segment.
Dubai Government is committed to integrating and empowering people of determination by strengthening efforts and supporting programmes and policies to ease their lives and providing them with the comprehensive support required to be an integral part of Dubai's economic development journey.
They visited them to share the joyful spirit of the occasion
Officer honoured with ‘Ideal Driver’ accolade for going accident-free since getting licence in 1991
Temperatures dipped to below 20°C despite it being the peak of summer
The 84th weekly draw saw 1,045 other winners walk away with a substantial prize money totalling Dh1,655,600
Families were seen out and about as popular tourist destinations, restaurants bustle with visitors
The President has issued a directive granting them the same benefits as citizens in healthcare and education
Over 4,000 labourers enjoy entertainment sessions, get new clothes for festival
Residents seen out and about on streets, as malls and restaurants bustle with visitors