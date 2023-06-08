Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces new AI centre to accelerate govt services

A number has also been provided for Emiratis to call in the case of an emergency
To accelerate efforts and create exceptional government services, Dubai has launched the ‘Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence’, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, tweeted on Thursday.
Sheikh Hamdan said: “I have directed the formation of task forces at all Dubai government entities to develop AI (artificial intelligence)-driven applications that will enable us to develop innovative government projects and expedite our digital transformation.
“Dubai aims to be a world leader harnessing the power of AI and other advanced technologies to provide public sector services,” he underlined.
ALSO READ:
The new AI centre is in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, targeting vital sectors in the country, including the transport sector aimed at reducing accidents and operational costs; the health sector with focus on lowering percentage of chronic and serious diseases; the space sector; and the renewable energy sector with focus on facility management and smart consumption, as well as conducting accurate analysis of new and renewable energy resources.
Sheikh Hamdan said: “Dubai’s government will be the best in the world in deploying artificial intelligence (AI) within its various entities. This new centre is the first step in achieving this goal and developing future services to keep pace with rapid technological advancements.”
He also encouraged Dubai government employees to utilise generative AI tools or technologies that produce various types of content and data to enhance productivity and optimise government services.
“Technological development is moving very rapidly, and in Dubai we are determined to be just as fast in testing and harnessing it for the benefit of society. We want new AI-powered government tools to have a clear impact and tangible results,” the Crown Prince of Dubai underscored.
The Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Media Council and Dubai Digital Authority will oversee the implementation of Dubai Centre for AI, in cooperation with relevant authorities.
The establishment of the Centre comes at a time when the generative AI sector is expected to expand from $10 billion in 2022 to $110.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 34.3 per cent.
angel@khaleejtimes.com
A number has also been provided for Emiratis to call in the case of an emergency
The country is no stranger to over-the-top celebrations with star-studded guest lists — check out these high-profile events
The tremor was detected in Al Fayy area
New strategy comes in line with the country's goal of becoming a global leader in managing food waste
Statement highlighted a common vision for a just energy transition
Facility boasts 5 football fields, 8 Padel tennis courts, 3 basketball courts, 6 badminton courts, 1 cricket court, functional workout centre, 1km running track
Promotions include ‘kids go free’ offers across a variety of hotels and attractions, as well as early bird offers and several family-friendly experiences
Two other lucky winner drives away with luxury vehicles