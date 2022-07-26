Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces committee for future technology, digital economy

Earlier, the Crown Prince said the metaverse would support 40,000 virtual jobs in five years

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 12:54 PM

A committee for future technology and digital economy has been formed in Dubai. The high-level committee will be chaired by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The goal is to build on Dubai’s leading role in digital economy globally, Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

“Dubai’s digital transformation was initiated in 1999 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Today, we continue to strive to achieve his vision,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

The UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, will be the deputy chairman of the committee.

It also includes top officials from Dubai’s Chamber of Digital Economy, Department of Economy and Tourism, Digital Authority, Future Foundation and Dubai International Financial Centre Authority.

According to Digital Dubai, the city’s technological journey began in 1999 with the announcement of its first ICT strategy, “which was followed by the launch of Dubai Internet City, Dubai e- government, Dubai Smart Government and the Dubai Smart Office”.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Hamdan said the metaverse would support 40,000 virtual jobs and add $4 billion to Dubai's economy in five years. This came as he announced the Dubai Metaverse Strategy that aims to make the emirate among the world’s top 10 metaverse economies.

