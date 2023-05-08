Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces appointment of directors of civil aviation and customs

This follows an increased demand from a wide range of international companies choosing the emirate as a preferred destination to expand and grow their businesses
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has appointed two new Executive Directors in the Dubai government.
His Highness issued Executive Council Resolution No. (33) of 2023 appointing Hamad Moeen Mohammed Faqih Al Janahi as Executive Director of the Corporate Support and Communications Sector at Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
He also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (34) of 2023, appointing Ateeq Mohammed Faraj Ateeq Al Muhairi as Executive Director of the Customs Development Sector at Dubai Customs.
The resolutions are effective from the date of their issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.
