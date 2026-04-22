Major project underway to end Sharjah-Dubai traffic woes, says UAE minister

Traffic bottlenecks between the emirates of Sharjah and Dubai may soon become a thing of the past. The woes which many UAE residents face daily are the subject of a major project currently underway to address this congestion, and when it is completed, it will resolve the issue, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure said at the Federal National Council (FNC) session.

The FNC session also tackled a wide range of topics, including smart traffic technology, heavy vehicle regulations, delivery bike safety, vehicle ownership limits and the role of the private sector in infrastructure investment.

Smart boards and black spots

During the meeting, FNC member Majid Al Asam asked why real-time data from smart boards is not being used more effectively to ease congestion, and whether the ministry has an updated map of accident black spots, which show the location of accidents on the road.

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Al Mazrouei said smart boards are being expanded across all connecting roads, with multi-lingual alerts issued in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, the Traffic Council and local authorities. “Regarding black spots, the map exists and we are constantly working on it. Addressing these spots is among our upcoming projects,” he said.

AI and peak-hour management

Mudhiya Al Menhali, another member, asked about actual indicators for reducing accidents and the timeline for linking traffic management with Artificial Intelligence during peak hours.

The minister replied by saying the UAE is among the world’s leading countries in adopting AI and autonomous driving policies. He noted that 80 to 90 per cent of traffic is concentrated in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, where advanced systems are already in place, and that federal highways are monitored through operations rooms and camera networks.

73% increase in efficiency of federal roads

Dr Adnan Al Hammadi raised the issue of rapid population growth, calling for factual studies on expected increases, restrictions on trucks during peak hours, and stricter controls on vehicle registrations and driving licences.

Al Mazrouei said the ministry will build a Fourth Federal Corridor a 12-lane highway spanning 120km and linking five emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah at an estimated cost of Dh6 billion.

The new road will be built to the highest international standards with a capacity of around 360,000 trips per day and will include four flyovers. “This project will raise the efficiency of federal roads by 73 per cent and improve traffic flow,” he said, adding that the upcoming railway network will further reduce the number of heavy trucks on roads.

Regulations on heavy vehicles, delivery bikes

Salem Al Ali questioned oversight of heavy vehicle weights, the number of side intersections feeding into main roads, and whether there is a gap in data-sharing between federal and local authorities. Aisha Al Marri asked about procedures to reduce accidents caused by overweight trucks.

The minister said the executive regulations for the axle weight law are ready and will soon be submitted to the Cabinet. “This will play a major role in regulating this issue. Along with road expansions, it will contribute to solving the problem,” he said.

Naema Al Sharhan pointed out to the growing problem of delivery bikes on roads, questioning whether delivery companies are held accountable for traffic violations.

Al Mazrouei acknowledged that delivery bikes add to congestion and said studies are underway for future autonomous delivery solutions. Brigadier Dr Al Khadhar, Director General of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, confirmed that the ministry is working on stricter oversight of delivery companies and the technical standards of the bikes.

Vehicle ownership limits

Hashima Al Afari asked whether the current regulatory framework for vehicle ownership is adequate to address congestion. The minister confirmed that legislation is under discussion to be submitted to the Cabinet, including limits on the number of vehicles a person can own.

Dr Ahmed Eid Al Mansouri highlighted the possibility of a dedicated federal law for external roads. Al Mazrouei said such a law is feasible and will be studied in coordination with local authorities.

Sultan Al Zaabi asked whether the variation in speed limits on main roads has been evaluated for its impact on traffic flow. Brigadier Dr Al Khadhar said speed limits are set based on vehicle density and peak-hour indicators studied by local authorities.

The session also produced a set of formal recommendations, calling on authorities to study local and international experiences in deploying AI to achieve traffic safety and flow. This includes the use of AI to adjust the number of lanes during peak traffic periods on federal highways.

The recommendations also called for regulating vehicle ownership, including setting a lifespan for vehicles, to address the rise in peak-time trips and ensure smooth traffic flow.