Dubai-Sharjah traffic: New lane on Al Ittihad Road to cut peak-hour delays by 15%

Motorists travelling through Al Qiyadah Intersection can expect smoother traffic during peak hours after Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduced a series of road improvements, including a new lane from Al Ittihad Road.

The upgrades are aimed at improving traffic heading towards Abu Hail and Salah Al Din Streets, with RTA expecting waiting times at the intersection to fall by up to 15 per cent during peak periods.

RTA has also made changes to the intersection layout and adjusted traffic signals to improve the movement of vehicles.

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As part of the project, a new left-turn lane was created from Al Ittihad Road onto Abu Hail Street in the direction of Salah Al Din Street. RTA said the lane was developed by using some parallel parking spaces and part of the central median.

The change is expected to increase the intersection’s traffic capacity and make it easier for motorists to move between Al Ittihad Road and the surrounding local road network.

Peak-hour traffic

Al Qiyadah Intersection is located along Al Ittihad Road, one of the main routes used by motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah.

The intersection also distributes traffic towards several important roads in Deira, including Abu Hail Street, Salah Al Din Street and Al Quds Street.

According to RTA, the improvements are expected to ease congestion around the approaches and exits of the intersection and reduce waiting times by up to 15 per cent during busy periods.

Traffic signal timings have also been recalibrated to match the new lane arrangement.

The project included paving and rehabilitation works on sections of the road and pavements, along with work on concrete barriers linked to the new traffic layout.

RTA said these measures would improve traffic management at the intersection and make access to surrounding roads easier.

New parking spaces added

The authority has also added new parking spaces along Abu Hail Street.

Lighting poles were installed at existing parking areas as part of efforts to make better use of available space and improve infrastructure around the area.

RTA said the Al Qiyadah improvements are part of its wider programme to expand and improve Dubai’s road network as the city’s population and traffic volumes continue to grow.

The authority said the upgrades are designed to increase road capacity, meet current traffic demand and prepare the network for future growth.