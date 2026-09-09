Dubai's shared housing law: Licensing details, requirements to be announced soon

Dubai Municipality will announce the detailed requirements for shared housing in September, as owners and operators await clarity on how properties can be licensed under the emirate’s new regulatory framework.

The update came in response to a Khaleej Times query asking whether the new shared housing law had gone into effect and how shared housing could be registered.

The “details and requirements of the law will be announced by Dubai Municipality during this month,” the municipality’s customer care team responded.

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“A new service will also be added to the Services Guide to facilitate the licensing of shared housing once the details are officially announced.”

The law, issued on February 27, came into force 180 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

It aims to regulate the management and occupancy of shared housing across Dubai, ensure suitable living conditions and protect the rights of owners and occupants. It also seeks to tackle overcrowding, unregulated shared housing and violations involving construction and the use of land and buildings.

A LexisNexis Practical Guidance note on the legislation said its significance lies in “formalising a previously fragmented sector”, with implications for property transactions, disputes and the way shared housing is operated. The note said the law requires “immediate attention to compliance structuring, contract standardisation, and regulatory approvals”.

That compliance process is particularly important for properties already being used as shared housing. Owners who had designated units for shared housing and establishments already carrying out the activity are given one year to regularise their status. The Director General of Dubai Municipality may extend that period once, where necessary.

In its response to Khaleej Times, the municipality did not specify exactly when applications will open, what documents will be required or what fees will apply.

What will the licensing system cover?

A property cannot be designated for shared housing without a permit. The requirements include the maximum number of occupants allowed in a unit, the space allocated to each person and the common services and facilities that must be available.

Properties must also comply with planning and building requirements as well as public health and safety rules, including fire safety, health, environmental and security systems and electricity-network safety requirements.

The municipality can additionally determine where shared housing may be permitted, taking into account urban planning, population density, infrastructure, sewage systems and the social character of residential neighbourhoods.

The detailed requirements expected this month could provide clarity not only on how a property qualifies, but also on how the rules will apply across different parts of Dubai.

The framework is also broader than the traditional idea of bachelors or workers sharing an apartment.

“This is important because the concept of shared accommodation under the new law is not limited to the traditional idea of unrelated workers or individuals sharing a property,” Dr Hasan Elhais, Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, previously told KT.

The law identifies six categories for shared housing: families; individual women; individual men; female students; male students; and government employees and workers of private companies and establishments. Standards for those categories are to be determined according to the type of property.

Digital system planned

The law envisages a digital system through which shared housing will be documented and regulated.

A unified platform is to receive, review and decide permit applications and will be linked to the Dubai Land Department’s electronic Shared Housing Registry. The registry will contain tenancy and management agreements, occupant information and other prescribed data.

Elhais highlighted the importance of those records, saying an electronic register will contain “tenancy agreements, management agreements, occupant information and other prescribed information”.

Dubai Land Department is also tasked with preparing standardised tenancy and management contract templates and establishing and periodically updating a rental index for shared housing.

Issue of partitions and overcrowding

The regulatory framework comes against the backdrop of years of concern over overcrowding and unauthorised alterations to homes in Dubai.

Authorities stepped up inspections in 2025, with a Dubai Municipality-led drive targeting unauthorised partitions and modifications in densely populated areas including Al Rigga, Al Muraqqabat, Al Barsha, Al Satwa and Al Raffa.

As Khaleej Times reported at the time, unauthorised modifications included lofts, wooden partitions and kitchens converted into bedrooms, which officials said posed serious fire and safety risks.

The new framework directly addresses such alterations. Lessors cannot carry out alterations, subdivisions or additions to shared-housing properties without the required licences, permits and approvals, nor can they change the authorised use of a unit without approval.

What changes for tenants?

The law formalises the financial relationship between occupants and those providing shared housing.

Monthly rent paid in advance is the default unless the parties agree otherwise. Elhais previously stressed that this was not an absolute requirement.

“Monthly payment in advance should be understood as the statutory default rather than an inflexible rule,” he said.

Electricity and water charges are included in the rent by default unless the parties agree otherwise, while occupants are prohibited from subletting the spaces allocated to them.

Violations of the framework can attract fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000. The fine for the same violation repeated within one year is doubled, up to a maximum of Dh1 million.