Dubai shared housing: Families, bachelors among eligible groups; rent to be paid monthly

Families and bachelors — both men and women — will be able to legally opt for shared housing in Dubai once the new law governing the sector takes effect in late August, Khaleej Times can reveal. Rent will be paid monthly and in advance by default, although landlords and occupants can agree to a different payment arrangement in the tenancy contract.

Dr Hasan Elhais, Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, said the new law identifies six categories for which shared housing may be designated:

Families

Individual women

Individual men

Female students

Male students

Government employees and workers of private companies and establishments.

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“This is important because the concept of shared accommodation under the new law is not limited to the traditional idea of unrelated workers or individuals sharing a property,” Elhais said.

Under the legislation, shared housing involves individuals or families being allocated their own space within a property while sharing common facilities and services such as kitchens, dining areas, bathrooms and outdoor areas.

However, Elhais stressed that this does not mean every category will automatically be able to occupy every type of shared accommodation.

Dubai Municipality can set specific standards for each category depending on the type of property. It can also add, amend or remove categories through subsequent decisions.

Practical Guidance published by LexisNexis Middle East notes that properties that may be designated for shared housing include residential apartments, standalone houses, residential complexes, mixed-use buildings, townhouses and multi-storey buildings.

Each property will still need to meet the applicable permit, occupancy, planning and safety requirements.

How will rent be paid?

For residents, the new law also establishes a default system for paying rent. "Under Article 19, the occupant must pay the agreed rent monthly and in advance,” Elhais said.

However, landlords and occupants can agree to a different payment arrangement. “Monthly payment in advance should be understood as the statutory default rather than an inflexible rule,” he said.

For example, the parties could agree to another payment frequency as long as the arrangement is reflected in the tenancy contract.

Tenancy contracts and any amendments to them must also be registered in the Shared Accommodation Registry.

Does rent include utility bills?

Electricity and water consumption charges will be included in the rent by default, Elhais said, unless the landlord and occupant agree otherwise.

Even where the parties agree to deal with these charges separately, the landlord remains responsible for paying the electricity and water bills to the relevant service provider.

The statutory definition of rent also includes the occupant’s use of common facilities and services within the property.

“This is particularly significant in shared accommodation because facilities such as kitchens, dining areas, bathrooms and external areas form part of the shared living arrangement contemplated by the law,” Elhais said.

Can friends or relatives stay over?

The law also draws a distinction between the registered occupant and another person effectively living in their allocated space.

Elhais said Article 26 prohibits an occupant from allowing another person to reside in and benefit from their space. Subletting the allocated space is also prohibited.

However, the legislation does not expressly ban ordinary social visitors.

“The law does not expressly state that an occupant is prohibited from receiving ordinary social visitors, nor does it prescribe a specific number of hours or nights after which a guest automatically becomes a resident,” Elhais said.

The distinction would therefore depend on the actual arrangement. An occasional visit by a family member or friend would be different from someone regularly sleeping at the property, keeping personal belongings there and effectively using it as their home.

“The fact that the person is a family member or close friend does not, by itself, create an exemption,” he said.

Further rules on visitors could also be introduced through implementing decisions or rules set for individual shared housing properties.

Why is Dubai regulating shared housing?

The new law was announced in March to regulate the management and occupancy of shared housing across Dubai.

It aims to protect the rights of owners and residents, provide safe and healthy living conditions, curb overcrowding and informal housing, address building and land-use violations and promote fair rental practices.

The legislation applies across the emirate, including private development zones and free zones. Collective labour accommodation is excluded.

No property may be designated for shared housing without a permit. Dubai Municipality previously told Khaleej Times that permit applications had not yet opened and that procedures and requirements were being prepared.