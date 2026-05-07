Dubai's shared housing law: Applications to open soon

Applications for sharing permits in Dubai homes have not been opened yet. Eligible properties will be able to apply once the relevant procedures and requirements are announced, according to a statement to Khaleej Times by Dubai Municipality (DM).

"Applications will be submitted through the DM digital channels in accordance with the procedures that will be announced," the municipality confirmed, adding that detailed guidelines are being prepared to ensure clarity for all property owners and operators.

In March, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai issued a new law regulating the management and occupancy of shared housing in the emirate. The legislation sets clear rules for permits, leasing, and safety standards, aimed at protecting residents and property owners while preventing overcrowding and informal housing.

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The move came after a series of crackdowns on overcrowded partitioned and sharing apartments in several areas across the emirate including Al Rigga, Al Muraqqabat, Al Barsha, Al Satwa, and Al Raffa

What the permits will cover

While the application process is not yet open, the civic body has outlined what the permits will cover. Each permit will will take into account that the real estate unit meets the specified technical requirements and conditions. These include the maximum number of residents allowed, the minimum area per resident, and the common facilities that must be available within the unit.

The time taken to processing each permit and the applicable fees are still being finalised as part of the implementation framework. The municipality said these details will be announced alongside the relevant procedures.

Under the new law, no person or entity can allocate a unit for shared housing without a permit, which will be issued and renewed by DM, in coordination with the Dubai Land Department and other relevant authorities.

The rules

One of the most significant changes in the new rule is that only the owner or a licensed establishment can lease the unit. It was common practice in the emirate for a tenant to partition and lease out an apartment they had rented from the owner. This will no longer be possible.

The sharing housing permits will be valid for one year and can be renewed for the same period. Owners can also request a two-year permit. Renewal applications must be submitted at least 30 days before the current permit expires.

Leasing can be done directly by the owner, through an establishment managing the unit on the owner’s behalf, or by an establishment leasing the unit from the owner to sublease it to tenants.

Violations may result in fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000. If a violation is repeated within one year, the fine will be doubled, up to a maximum of Dh1 million.