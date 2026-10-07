Dubai shared housing: Bachelor accommodation not allowed in tourist, commercial areas

Shared housing will only be permitted in areas specified by the Dubai Municipality (DM) according to a circular issued by the civic body. They have also specified that shared housing includes designated units for families and bachelors.

Properties located on major tourist and commercial streets will only be restricted to family sharing accommodation. These include Bani Yas Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road and Al Wasl Road. This means, those living in these areas cannot share a room with a single worker or unrelated individuals.

The areas suited for shared accommodation are identified based on planning studies and urban analysis by the municipality. This was announced in a guide outlining the requirements and technical standards for shared housing.

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Check zones

Anyone wanting to rent out or live in shared accommodation must first check whether their building falls within an approved zone. The rules are designed to make sure shared housing does not harm the quality of life in residential neighbourhoods.

The provisions of the guide apply to new buildings as well as existing buildings that have been modified to permit shared accommodation. Both developers and landlords must follow the new rules and ensure that their accommodation meets the new requirement set forth by DM by September 8, 2027.

It was in February this year that a new law was issued regulating the management and occupancy of shared housing in the emirate. The legislation sets clear rules for permits, leasing, and safety standards, aiming to protect residents and property owners while preventing overcrowding and informal housing. Violations may result in fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000.

Two categories

Under the new framework, shared housing will be divided into two categories. The first, individual housing, refers to shared accommodation among individuals within a property unit or a single room for residential purposes. This includes the shared use of facilities and services such as the kitchen, dining room, bathroom and external spaces.

The second category, family housing, involves shared accommodation among more than one family within a property unit. Similar to individual housing, this includes shared use of facilities including the kitchen, dining room, bathroom and external spaces.

Shared housing may be provided in buildings containing residential apartments, as well as detached and attached villas.

The circular also sets out occupancy and planning requirements, including minimum area allocations per occupant for bedrooms, provisions for shared kitchens and bathrooms, and specific ratios for health facilities.

Administrative fees and modification request procedures are also detailed in the guide, which applies alongside existing building planning systems.