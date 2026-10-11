Dubai shared homes to offer more space, better facilities under new rules

Dubai’s shared flats could soon look very different. Bedrooms may have fewer occupants, kitchens must have enough space for the people using them, and bathroom access will be measured against occupancy.

Could the push for more space and better facilities also make bed spaces more expensive?

Dubai’s new shared-housing rules took effect on September 8. Owners of buildings and villas already used for shared housing have until September 8, 2027, to meet the rules. The rules set minimum space and facility standards, require permits and limit where shared housing can operate.

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For Haroon Khan, who sublets properties in Rashidiya, the first step is to measure each bedroom and work out how many people it can accommodate. "The guide requires at least five square metres of sleeping-room space per occupant, so some rooms may have to house fewer people, depending on their size."

Owners must also check bathroom access. Where the toilet and shower are separate in individual shared housing, there must be at least one toilet for every four occupants and one shower for every six. If they are combined, there must be at least one bathroom for every four occupants.

Khan said the changes should make shared living more comfortable. “What this will do is make the stay more peaceful, with no more arguments over using the toilet. The kitchen can be used by every occupant, and they can prepare food properly,” he said.

The guide also requires kitchens to provide at least one square metre per occupant and meet safety and public health standards. Individual shared-housing buildings must have laundry and drying facilities, as well as multi-purpose rooms in proportion to the number of occupants. In family accommodation, each family must have its own bedroom, with an internal bathroom for each room.

The requirements go beyond individual rooms. Shared housing must be in areas approved by Dubai Municipality, and owners must obtain permits. "So our properties are in the areas that is permitted by the authorities. "That's a big relief for us," said Haroon.

An entire building or villa must be designated for shared housing and used for either individual or family accommodation, not both. Engineering consultants must submit details including room areas and occupancy rates and check fire, sanitation, environmental, security and electricity systems.

"We have also reached out to the consultants to measure the area of the properties," said Haroon.

Abdul Gaffar, a real estate agent in Karama, said he was in touch with his flat owner, who was preparing to apply for a shared-housing permit. They have not yet worked out how the new requirements would affect rents, he said, as owners are still reviewing what changes their properties would need.

"If a flat has to accommodate fewer people to meet the room-size or bathroom standards, the remaining occupants may have to cover a larger share of the rent and other costs," said Abdul Gaffar, adding that this could push up the price of a bed space, although the increase would depend on the property and its location.

“If the number of occupants comes down, the cost per person could go up,” said Gaffar.

He estimated that bed-space rents could increase by around Dh200 to Dh300 per person in some areas once owners make the required changes. "The figure is an estimate and would vary according to the area and type of accommodation."