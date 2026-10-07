Dubai shared accommodation: Minimum room space per person, bathroom, kitchen rules

Dubai residents living in shared accommodation must have at least five square metres of space per person in a bedroom, a space enough to fit a single bed and a small desk, with limited space to move around, according to requirements outlined by Dubai Municipality.

The municipality also set out provisions for families sharing a home, the number of residents using bathrooms, and the facilities to be provided in accommodation for individuals.

More than one family may occupy a single residential unit, provided each family has a separate bedroom. Bedrooms designated for family accommodation must each have their own internal bathroom.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For accommodation classified as housing for individuals, more than one person may share a bedroom, subject to the approved maximum occupancy and applicable health and technical requirements. Requirements also permit a living room within a residential unit to be repurposed for residential use.

Minimum kitchen space

Kitchen space must measure at least one square metre for each occupant of the residential unit, with safety and public-health requirements observed in accordance with the Dubai Building Code.

In new shared-accommodation buildings designated for individuals, communal kitchens may be provided on each floor. Their size and equipment must be appropriate for the number of residents.

Where shared accommodation is located within apartments, kitchens may be provided inside the residential unit, with their size and equipment similarly matched to occupancy.

How many residents can share a bathroom?

The requirements distinguish between complete bathrooms and arrangements where toilets and showers are provided separately.

Where a bathroom combines a washbasin, toilet and shower, at least one bathroom must be provided for every four occupants. This provision applies to both accommodation for individuals and family housing.

Where toilets and showers are separate, at least one toilet must be provided for every four occupants and one shower for every six occupants. This arrangement is permitted only in accommodation for individuals.

Dining, recreation and laundry facilities

Shared-accommodation buildings designated for individuals must also provide multipurpose halls suitable for the number of occupants.

These spaces are to be allocated for dining and recreation and furnished with the equipment needed for their intended use, in line with the Dubai Building Code and approved technical requirements.

Dedicated facilities for washing and drying clothes must also be provided in such buildings. These must include clothes-washing basins and suitable drying areas, with provision proportionate to the number of residents.