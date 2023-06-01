Dubai: Several shops close, move to new locations as mall undergoes massive renovation

Posting on Instagram, the mall informs visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants have been relocated

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 6:27 AM

The Gate Avenue mall in Dubai’s financial centre district DIFC is undergoing a massive redevelopment. A recent visit to the location revealed that several shops had been closed or moved, especially in Zone B. The main parking outside Zone B was also closed recently. Hoardings outside show signage of Eden House by H&H Development. Located just off Sheikh Zayed Road, Eden House is an apartment complex that houses the Michelin-star restaurant Moonrise.

Now, mall management has confirmed to Khaleej Times that new developments are coming to Zone B.

“As we continue to innovate and enhance the Gate Avenue experience for our community, visitors and residents, further development of the district’s Zone B will complement the strong offering we have today. The new mixed-use development is to offer commercial, retail, hospitality and residential spaces, and will further enhance the district’s lifestyle offering for everyone to enjoy.”

Posting on Instagram, the mall informed visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants in Zone B had been relocated to Zone C and D. Zone B was one of the most popular areas in mall, with several restaurants and cafes. It also hosted the SALT camp and M2L market outdoors.

Extending 880 metres from the Gate Building to Central Park Towers, Gate Avenue had become a popular location for art, shopping and children’s activities. Last month, Zone D hosted a life-sized snakes and ladders activation for shoppers. With several galleries, prominent brands and supermarkets dotting the promenade, the location is often buzzing with activities.

It was recently announced that the mall’s interconnected North, Central and South zones were rebranded to Zone A, B, C and D.

ALSO READ: