Dubai sets global record for largest LED illuminated camel in the world

UAE: More than usual rainfall this month, says NCM; residents can expect rains over next few months
More showers are expected throughout the week, with cloudy skies taking over for UAE residents
The largest illuminated camel in the world has made its way at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination, breaking a new Guinness World Records title for the 'Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal’.
The 7-metre-tall structure located in Riverland™ Dubai, is a tribute to one of the major elements in the Emirati culture and which represents its important role in the rich heritage of the UAE. Overall, camels are deeply intertwined with the UAE’s culture, history, and identity making them a significant and revered animal in the country.
The majestic camel will be illuminated every evening from sunset onwards next to Viva Ristorante, offering a captivating visual spectacle and Instagrammable spot for guests visiting the destination throughout the year. Guests visiting Riverland Dubai can also enjoy a delicious array of themed food and entertainment options.
Following Dubai Parks and Resorts' Guinness World Record achievement earlier this year with the launch of JumpX, the 'Largest Inflatable Bouncy Castle,' the destination is gearing up to unveil a series of thrilling announcements for its guests.
Celebrating UAE's rich heritage and culture, Dubai Parks and Resorts are actively working on creating memorable experiences as well as future potential collaborations with organisations such as the Dubai Camel Racing Club.
ALSO READ:
More showers are expected throughout the week, with cloudy skies taking over for UAE residents
Bookings are set to reach 100 per cent around middle of the next month, say industry executives
Since its launch in 2009, the initiative has successfully completed 27 renovation projects
Health insurance rates have been steadily increasing since the pandemic by 15 per cent to 20 per cent every year due to medical inflation
The two leaders emphasised on safeguarding civilians lives in line with international humanitarian law
The initiative reflects the UAE's historic stance of support and solidarity with the Palestinian people
Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in most parts of the country
FNC speaker Saqr Ghobash also reaffirms the UAE's commitment to the Palestinian people during a new session of the council today