Dubai set to receive highest tourist spending in world

It is estimated that the direct total travel and tourism GDP of the top 82 cities will recover to $582 billion in 2022

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 1:33 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 1:34 PM

Dubai is projected to record the highest tourist spending among all the cities in the world in 2022, reaching $29.4 billion (Dh108 billion), according to the latest World Travel and Tourism Council.

Doha will be the second largest recipient of tourist spending this year, thanks to the ongoing Fifa World Cup, with international visitor spending is likely to reach $16.8 billion followed closely by London at $16.1 billion.

In addition to host Doha, Dubai has also been a major beneficiary of the Fifa World Cup with more than one million football fans likely to visit the emirate during the month long mega event. This will result in billions of dollars in additional spending by foreign visitors.

The global tourism body said 2022 was a year of revival as pandemic restrictions have continued to ease and global tourism recovery is now well underway. “Travellers are flocking to cities to live, work and discover,” it said.

It is estimated that the direct total travel and tourism GDP of the top 82 cities will recover to $582 billion in 2022 as against $734 billion in 2019. While direct travel and tourism jobs in 82 cities will reach 15.7 million.

