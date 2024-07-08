Dubai: Senior citizens, people of determination can get fee exemption in new court service

E-Paper

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 1:43 PM

Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 1:45 PM

Dubai Courts today announced the launch of a service package aimed at making judicial procedures easier for senior citizens and people of determination.

Under this initiative, senior citizens and people of determination who are unable to pay legal fees may be exempted, or the payment may be postponed. Other services include financial support and debt payment of litigants from these target groups.


The new services can be obtained through the Dubai Courts' call centre, website, or service centres across the emirate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Services involved

According to Mohammed Al Obaidli, Executive Director of the Claims Management Sector of Dubai Courts, the package involves the following services:

  • Shore: Voluntary legal consultation services will be offered in cooperation with accredited law firms in Dubai.
  • Sanad: Voluntary legal representation in cases will be offered in partnership with accredited law firms in Dubai.
  • Litigants who are unable to pay legal fees will be assisted by postponement or exemption of fees.
  • Aoun: Financially insolvent litigants who cannot pay expert costs of professional services in cases will be supported, in partnership with accredited service providers.
  • Courts of Goodness: Financially insolvent individuals, against whom judicial rulings were issued by Dubai Courts, will be assisted in paying their debts.
  • Al Adheed Services: Al Adheed Centers’ services will be provided free of charge to the targeted groups.

Additional services include:

  • Priority service in service centres
  • Priority call centre services
  • Dedicated parking
  • Rooms allocated for video calling

The initiative provide services that advance social justice and equality, and serves to enhance social integration. This package also reinforces Dubai Courts’ commitment to sustainable development and advances its contribution to the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, said: “Dubai Courts is keen to make it easier for senior citizens and people of determination to obtain judicial services. We place the highest priority on enhancing rapid and easy access to the services as part of our efforts to create a judicial environment characterised by transparency, efficiency, and efficient delivery of justice. The service package is designed to support senior citizens and people of determination, who we consider a blessing and our top priority.”

Al Obaidli stated: “The launch of this package reflects our firm commitment to providing exceptional and reliable judicial services. The initiative will help enhance social sustainability and cohesiveness and foster a judicial environment marked by equality and social justice. By facilitating and streamlining judicial procedures for senior citizens and people of determination, the service package will save time, effort, and costs while addressing their specific needs.

