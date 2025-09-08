Dubai airlifts Dh3.4 million worth of aid to Afghanistan after earthquake

In response to the devastating earthquake that struck Afghanistan last week, Dubai sent an emergency airlift carrying critical relief supplies to support affected communities.

The aircraft, a B747 freighter, departed from Dubai on Monday morning with around 84 metric tonnes of essential aid, including medical supplies, shelter materials, and other emergency relief items. Valued at over $929,500 (Dh3.4 million), the shipment is expected to help nearly 730,000 people impacted by the disaster.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and board member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “Following the earthquake, we coordinated closely with international agencies to assess needs and prioritise the preparation of essential relief items. This airlift reflects our collective commitment to stand with the people of Afghanistan in their time of need.”

He added that the mission underscores Dubai’s growing role as a global hub for humanitarian preparedness and response. “We ensure that international relief partners can act together during natural and humanitarian crises. This mission is a testament to the UAE’s enduring commitment to humanitarian action worldwide.”

The relief aid was organised in collaboration with members of the humanitarian community in Dubai Humanitarian, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP/UNHRD), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

One of Afghanistan's worst earthquakes, with a magnitude of 6, struck around midnight local time on September 1, at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles).

The Taliban administration estimated 2,205 deaths and 3,640 injuries by September 4.

