  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 08, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 16, 1447 | Fajr 04:44 | DXB clear.png35°C

Dubai airlifts Dh3.4 million worth of aid to Afghanistan after earthquake

The aircraft carried 84 metric tonnes of essential aid, including medical supplies, shelter materials, and other emergency relief items

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 7:46 PM

Top Stories

All official Apple Stores in UAE: What to expect ahead of iPhone 17 launch

All official Apple Stores in UAE: What to expect ahead of iPhone 17 launch

UAE: After woman dies in cosmetic surgery, court sets new rules for surgeons

UAE: After woman dies in cosmetic surgery, court sets new rules for surgeons

iPhone 17 craze: UAE residents race to book Apple's new device first

iPhone 17 craze: UAE residents race to book Apple's new device first

In response to the devastating earthquake that struck Afghanistan last week, Dubai sent an emergency airlift carrying critical relief supplies to support affected communities.

The aircraft, a B747 freighter, departed from Dubai on Monday morning with around 84 metric tonnes of essential aid, including medical supplies, shelter materials, and other emergency relief items. Valued at over $929,500 (Dh3.4 million), the shipment is expected to help nearly 730,000 people impacted by the disaster.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

England thrash South Africa by record 342 runs in third ODI

thumb-image

'Long weekend down the drain': How UAE internet slowdown affected residents

thumb-image

This Dubai youngster wants to bat like Tendulkar and bowl like Warne

thumb-image

Adnoc Gas to join FTSE emerging index, unlocking over $250 million in fund investment

thumb-image

UAE retail revolution: Same-day delivery is the new standard

 

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and board member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “Following the earthquake, we coordinated closely with international agencies to assess needs and prioritise the preparation of essential relief items. This airlift reflects our collective commitment to stand with the people of Afghanistan in their time of need.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He added that the mission underscores Dubai’s growing role as a global hub for humanitarian preparedness and response. “We ensure that international relief partners can act together during natural and humanitarian crises. This mission is a testament to the UAE’s enduring commitment to humanitarian action worldwide.”

The relief aid was organised in collaboration with members of the humanitarian community in Dubai Humanitarian, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP/UNHRD), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

One of Afghanistan's worst earthquakes, with a magnitude of 6, struck around midnight local time on September 1, at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles).

The Taliban administration estimated 2,205 deaths and 3,640 injuries by September 4.

(Inputs from Reuters, AFP)