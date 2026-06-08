Dubai sends critical medical aid to help hundreds of Ebola patients in Congo

Dubai has airlifted 20 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies to support efforts to combat an outbreak of a new Ebola virus strain in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The supplies will help frontline health workers detect, contain and respond to Ebola cases quickly, while protecting themselves as they care for affected communities.

The shipment, sent by Dubai Humanitarian from the World Health Organization’s prepositioned stocks, departed from Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai World Central, and will reach the affected areas via Uganda.

The aid is expected to support hundreds of patients over a four-week period and assist around 280 healthcare facilities. It includes multipurpose tents, disinfectants, personal protective equipment, thermometers and other essential medical supplies needed to strengthen outbreak response efforts.

The operation was carried out under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said the organisation was supporting its members and the wider international humanitarian community in responding swiftly to the crisis by facilitating the transport of life-saving aid.

He added that Dubai Humanitarian was ready to continue the air bridge in collaboration with its members, with support from Dubai Humanitarian’s Global Humanitarian Impact Fund and Dubai Royal Air Wing.

Saba said the humanitarian community was facing increasing pressure due to disruptions in global supply chains and growing funding challenges. He said Dubai Humanitarian would continue coordinating with its humanitarian community and the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations to help ensure a sustainable response.

“Our priority is to ensure that essential medicines and relief supplies continue to reach the communities that need them most, while supporting health systems already under immense strain,” he said.

Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, thanked Dubai Humanitarian and the UAE Government for supporting global health emergency response efforts.

“At a time when the world is on heightened alert following the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, rapid action and international solidarity are essential,” she said.

Dubai Humanitarian previously supported UN agencies and international humanitarian organisations in delivering medical supplies and relief aid to countries affected by the Ebola outbreak in West Africa between 2014 and 2016.