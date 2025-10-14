  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: Self-driving patrol cars to monitor streets at Global Village

The patrol can manoeuvre easily in urban and open environments, providing real-time, data-driven insights

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 3:42 PM

Updated: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 3:46 PM

Watch out for DPR 02! Dubai Police’s latest high-tech recruit, an autonomous robotic patrol, will be on duty at Global Village starting tomorrow, helping officers respond faster. The announcement was made during a press conference at Gitex Global 2025 on Tuesday.

The self-driving patrol moves on its own and stays connected to the Command and Control Centre, meaning it can spot issues and alert officers in real time.

Built for continuous operation, DPR 02 comes loaded with AI-powered navigation, 360-degree cameras, and advanced sensors. It can glide easily through both busy urban areas and open spaces, delivering real-time data to support officers and speed up decision-making.

But DPR 02 isn’t here to replace humans. It works alongside officers, providing full situational awareness and immediate coordination with the control centre to ensure swift responses whenever needed.

Dubai Police described the rollout as a major step toward smart security, showing the emirate’s commitment to using artificial intelligence and modern technology to enhance performance, reduce response times, and maintain Dubai’s position as a global leader in community-focused safety innovation.

Meanwhile, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and Chairman of the Event Security Committee, confirmed that all security preparations for Global Village have been completed.

During an inspection visit, he highlighted Global Village as one of Dubai’s most important seasonal attractions, drawing millions of visitors each year. He said several coordination meetings were held to ensure seamless operations.