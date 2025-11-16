Dubai seizes 519 vehicles, 12,367 cylinders for illegal LPG filling, distribution

Dubai has intensified inspections in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector, conducting 449 joint inspections since July 2022 to combat illegal activities, enhance public safety, and promote regulatory compliance, according to the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE).

The inspections were conducted by the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading, in collaboration with Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority, and Dubai Civil Defence.

These coordinated efforts uncovered 596 violations, leading to the confiscation of 12,367 illegally filled cylinders and the seizure of 519 unlicensed vehicles used to smuggle hazardous materials and cylinders containing petroleum products of unknown origin that failed to meet safety standards.

DSCE Resolution No. 3 of 2021 prohibits distributing LPG cylinders in Dubai unless approved factories in the emirate package them, ensuring all local standards and laws are met.

The DSCE urged customers to purchase domestic gas cylinders exclusively from authorised distribution companies and to verify the authenticity of the filling seals on cylinder nozzles. It has also called on customers to check for the identification marks of approved filling plants and to keep purchase invoices to guarantee their rights.

The Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading has also encouraged owners of buildings, farms, and estates to immediately report any confirmed or suspected use of their facilities for the illegal filling or distribution of gas cylinders, in order to protect lives and property from the risks posed by such dangerous practices.

“The joint efforts with our strategic partners reflect our commitment to applying the most stringent standards to regulate this vital sector,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

“The DSCE’s intensive campaigns, conducted together with our strategic partners, translate directives to protect public safety and reinforce the security of the energy sector into action,” added Al Tayer.

“We continuously monitor all activities to ensure compliance with approved laws and regulations, and to protect consumers from illegal practices,” said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

“Intensifying inspection campaigns aligns with our ongoing efforts to control and regulate the distribution, storage and filling of domestic gas cylinders in a way that enhances communal safety and maintains a fair and regulated market environment,” said Burhan Al Hashemi, vice chairman of the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading.