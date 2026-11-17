Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have confiscated 35,928 e-scooters, bicycles and e-bikes during joint campaigns targeting traffic violations and reckless riding across the emirate.

The action was taken by the Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit, a joint RTA-Dubai Police team monitoring cycling tracks, main roads and soft mobility zones.

Authorities said the campaigns are aimed at improving compliance with safety rules as more residents use personal mobility devices for daily travel.

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The violations included using unauthorised electric bicycles and motorcycles, riding outside designated tracks, speeding, travelling against traffic and carrying a passenger on an electric scooter. Fines were issued and violating vehicles were impounded under approved procedures.

Ahmed Al Khzaimy, director of Traffic at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said the authority was working to build a stronger safety culture among users of personal mobility devices.

“RTA affirms its commitment to fostering a culture of traffic safety among users of personal mobility devices and strengthening their compliance with traffic regulations,” he said, pointing to the network of dedicated cycling tracks and signs that explain riding requirements.

Al khzaimy said that this is being supported by continued monitoring of reckless behaviour, "aimed at ensuring safety for all road users and supporting Dubai’s position as a city adopting smart and safe mobility systems."

Al Khzaimy added that infrastructure plans must go hand in hand with safe operating rules to create a seamless mobility environment. The joint unit, he said, is intended to strengthen safety and security within Dubai’s integrated transport system.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the joint campaigns form part of ongoing efforts to improve compliance with laws regulating bicycles and scooters.

"Riders must use designated tracks, respect pedestrians’ rights and follow safety guidelines. Measures against violators are designed to curb unsafe behaviour and encourage greater responsibility among users," he added.

RTA urged users to follow the rules assigned to each type of mobility device and comply with traffic instructions, saying this would help reduce accidents and violations across the emirate’s roads and soft mobility zones.