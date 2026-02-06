Dubai scooter rider seriously injured after colliding with car; police issue advisory

Dubai Police has warned motorists of the dangers of driving against traffic flow. The authority said that this can increase the likelihood of fatal accidents due to direct, head-on crashes between vehicles.

Brig Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, stated that driving a vehicle or motorcycle against traffic, or riding a scooter in the opposite direction, constitutes a direct threat to the lives of drivers and is considered one of the leading causes of fatal accidents.

He called on all road users to adhere to correct lanes and respect traffic rules to protect their and others' safety.

The advisory comes after a man was riding his scooter againt the flow of traffic. He sustained serious injuries after his scooter collided with a car on an internal road in Naif, Dubai. The man was transferred to a hospital for medical treatement.

Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan explained that details of the incident date back to a report received by the Command and Control Room at the General Department of Operations, upon which traffic patrols and ambulance teams immediately moved to the scene.

The official emphasised the importance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations, stressing that such behaviour may lead to serious consequences for drivers and others.