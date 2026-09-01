Dubai schools see zero road deaths since 2010; RTA warns parents against double parking

Dubai schools have recorded zero traffic fatalities since 2010, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), as the authority urged parents and motorists to avoid double parking and unsafe drop-offs during the new academic year.

With schools reopening for the 2026–2027 academic year on Tuesday, September 1, RTA said that the traffic volumes around schools increase during the first weeks and called on motorists to slow down, avoid unsafe overtaking and use designated areas when dropping off or picking up students.

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Hussain Al Banna, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said awareness and engineering measures implemented with government and private-sector partners have helped Dubai schools maintain the zero-fatality record.

He said Dubai schools have recorded no traffic fatalities since 2010.

Nearly half travel by private vehicle

RTA data also showed that private cars remain one of the main ways students travel to school. A survey of more than 20,000 parents during the 2025–2026 academic year found that around 47 per cent of students travel by private vehicle, while 44 per cent use school buses.

The remaining students walk, use public transport or rely on individual and shared mobility options.

According to the survey, 91 per cent of parents said they use designated student drop-off and pick-up areas in school zones. However, only 71 per cent said they were fully aware of the rules governing student drop-offs and pick-ups.

Why double parking is dangerous

RTA warned parents against double parking outside schools, saying it can disrupt traffic flow, block visibility and put children at risk.

Parents were also advised not to drop children in the middle of the road or at undesignated locations. Al Banna urged families to plan the school journey in advance and allow enough time to avoid rushing during the morning commute.

Drivers were asked to reduce speed when entering school zones, remain prepared to stop at pedestrian crossings and watch for children who may suddenly emerge from between parked vehicles.

RTA also reminded motorists not to use mobile phones or other distractions while driving. “A student’s safety on the daily journey to and from school is a shared responsibility that begins at home and extends to the road, the school bus and the area surrounding the school,” said Al Banna.

School safety programmes resume

RTA has also resumed several traffic-awareness programmes for the new academic year.

These include 'Hello, My School' for kindergarten and primary school pupils; 'Golden Rules for Generations’ Safety'; and the 'Virtual Driving Licence' programme for secondary-school students.

The programmes teach students about safe road crossing, pedestrian crossings, seat belts, safe behaviour when entering and leaving vehicles and school buses, and danger zones around buses and vehicles.

RTA said it is also continuing engineering improvements around schools, including upgrades to entrances and exits, pedestrian crossings, traffic-calming measures, road signs and markings.

The authority is also expanding the use of digital and interactive material, including QR codes linking students and parents to visual traffic-safety content.