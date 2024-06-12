Dubai schools to soon have AI-qualified teachers, announces Sheikh Hamdan

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 5:15 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 5:18 PM

Dubai schools will soon have teachers qualified in the field of artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the launch of a programme to upskill teachers in the schools of the emirate.

The programme is in line with Dubai's annual plan to accelerate the adoption of AI applications.

