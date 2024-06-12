Dubai schools to soon have AI-qualified teachers, announces Sheikh Hamdan

Under the natural catastrophe clause, only vehicles that have a comprehensive insurance policy are covered against the losses arising from natural disasters
Dubai schools will soon have teachers qualified in the field of artificial intelligence.
On Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the launch of a programme to upskill teachers in the schools of the emirate.
The programme is in line with Dubai's annual plan to accelerate the adoption of AI applications.
The top 10 teachers who effectively integrate AI into their teaching practices will be honoured at the 2025 AI Retreat.
"Our aim is to create an educational system that equips our students with future-ready tools and provides an optimal learning environment supported by AI technologies. Investing in education is an investment in Dubai's present and future." said Sheikh Hamdan.
