E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai schools to soon have AI-qualified teachers, announces Sheikh Hamdan

Ten best innovative teachers to be honoured at Artificial Intelligence Retreat 2025

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 5:15 PM

Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 5:18 PM

Dubai schools will soon have teachers qualified in the field of artificial intelligence.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the launch of a programme to upskill teachers in the schools of the emirate.


The programme is in line with Dubai's annual plan to accelerate the adoption of AI applications.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The top 10 teachers who effectively integrate AI into their teaching practices will be honoured at the 2025 AI Retreat.

"Our aim is to create an educational system that equips our students with future-ready tools and provides an optimal learning environment supported by AI technologies. Investing in education is an investment in Dubai's present and future." said Sheikh Hamdan.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from UAE