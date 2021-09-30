Dubai schools reopen: Only these students can opt for e-learning from Oct 3

Dubai - Only pupils under three categories can opt out of physical attendance from Sunday

With full in-person learning set to start in Dubai from Sunday, the KHDA has listed out exemptions under which students can opt out of physical attendance.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has listed three categories under which students can opt for distance learning.

Taking to Twitter, KHDA said students who have a high-risk or chronic medical condition could get an exemption from face-to-face learning. But in this case, the students will have to provide a medical report stating why they cannot attend school.

“Students can get an exemption if they live in a household with someone who has a high-risk medical condition and who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. In this case, a medical report must be provided for the person with the medical condition,” it said.

In addition, those students who are still outside the country on October 3 and cannot return to the country due to international travel Covid-19 restrictions can also opt for distance learning. Such students also need to submit a certificate from the relevant government entity.

KHDA has also exempted students who have tested positive for Covid-19 or have been identified as close to someone with Covid-19 from physical school. The pupil needs to provide an appropriate medical certificate.

KHDA said its’ approval is not necessary for such cases.

