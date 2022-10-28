Dubai: School students build lunar rover prototype inspired by UAE's Rashid Rover

The lightweight kart-like model made of pipes and connectors can achieve a top speed of 30km/hour

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 4:34 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 4:52 PM

Students at a Dubai school have created an in-house prototype of a lunar Rover inspired by the UAE's Rashid Rover which is all set for its historic mission next month.

Taking guidance from the Dubai Future Labs and the Ministry of State for Artificial Intelligence, Year 13 students of Dubai International Academy (DIA) Emirates Hills assembled their project in three months, even holding an open showcase event of the working model.

Mehul Vemareddy, Prateeti Saran, Umar Ingalls, Soumyo Satyanarayanan, and Kshiteez Panigrahi constructed a lightweight kart-like frame for the rover that can achieve a top speed of 30km/hour. The rover, made using pipes and connectors, weighs approximately 80kg, is electrically powered, and even has the capability to be remote controlled using a laptop.

DIA EH student Mehul Vemareddy, who is one of the five creators of the rover, says, "This was inspired by two things. First, the Maker Movement, which is a movement or a subculture that was started in the US in the Bay Area about 10 years ago and the way it works is students are encouraged to build whatever it might be. We identified that this was lacking in Dubai. Although there are many visions and agenda set for the UAE, this Maker Movement somehow didn't make it here. So, we're planning on kick starting this in our school using this project."

"The reason why we've chosen a lunar rover prototype as the foundation for this Maker Movement is that we found a gap in the Space Launch community. This was inspired by the upcoming lunar rover mission of the UAE, as well as greatly by the Artemis missions by the US."

The students have built the rover accessories: a robotic arm to collect samples and a solar panel for renewable energy on the Moon.

Eventually, they will even be integrating AI into the rover to allow for self-driving capabilities.

Another member of the team, Kshiteez Panigrahi explains, "The rover is built with a kart-like body with four wheels. The rear is controlled by an electric motor that will work based on throttle. It's a DC motor, and at the front we have a regular steering setup that you can find on any simple kart or car, but it's controlled with a stepper motor, which allows us to remote control it and, in the future, possibly, autonomously control it. That's how it works."

Budding innovator and a team member, Umar Matthew Ingalls says, "We were fortunate enough to get a visit from the Dubai Future Labs. They got quite interested in it. Then they actually invited us so that we could talk about our plan. We had a guided tour. It was very interesting. A lot of this is quite self-taught, and the point of the Maker Movement is the intersection of creativity and technical expertise."

Overcoming real-world issues and spending their entire summer over the project, these students sourced materials from all over the world.

Mehul says, "The last few months we have been running around contacting sellers in China to get specific motors and particular parts, also liaising with sellers and pricing. Cost is also a big problem when it comes to such independent projects. So, most of the parts have been sourced here in the UAE in Dubai and Sharjah."

"The main structure which was built with pipes was taken from a warehouse in Sharjah. The main vehicle vehicular elements were borrowed from a go-kart shop. The electrical elements were taken from Chinese suppliers directly from China and some from resellers here in Dragon Mart and similar such small shops. A few connectors and some niche items were also brought in from the US. We also received funding from our school here under the Incubator Programme. So, everything on the kart has touched or come from all over the world."

Poonam Bhojani, CEO Innoventures Education, says the school's 'Incubator Programme' is not only aimed at honing futuristic ideas but also encouraging problem-based learning that is focused on digital transformation.

"At Innoventures Education we believe in nurturing our young minds to think out of the box, thereby inculcating creativity and critical thinking skills in them from a very young age. The "Vision Rover" is a part of our "Incubator" programme which supports our students in implementing their ideas. We are proud of the success of our students in having built their own rover in line with the UAE Rover' Rashid'," adds Bhojani.

