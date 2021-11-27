Dubai: School bus on fire; Civil Defence respond in 4 minutes

No injuries or causalities reported in the incident

File photo used for illustrative purpose

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 4:05 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 4:25 PM

Firefighters from Dubai Civil Defence were quick to respond to a call and extinguish a fire on board a school bus that took place at 12:53pm on Saturday, on Financial Centre Street, opposite The Dubai Mall.

The Civil Defence responded to the emergency within four minutes. No injuries or causalities have been reported in the incident.

The case has handed over to concerned authorities who are trying to determine the cause of the fire.