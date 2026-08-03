Dubai school admissions: KHDA guide explains new age cut-off rules

A child’s age, previous school records and individual learning needs will determine which grade or year group they enter at a Dubai private school, according to detailed placement guidelines issued for parents.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s guide explains how students should be placed from Pre-KG or FS1 through Grade 9 or Year 10, including children arriving from overseas, transferring midway through the academic year or seeking to repeat or skip a grade.



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It also clarifies how the revised admission age cut-off will be implemented during the 2026-27 transitional academic year.

“For Pre-KG through KG2 (FS1 to Year 1): age is the primary and overriding placement rule,” the guide states. “For Grade 1 (Year 2) and above: the transfer certificate (TC) is the primary placement reference. Where the TC grade and the UAE age–grade chart differ, the school must notify KHDA before confirming placement.”

Here is what parents need to know.

What are the admission age cut-offs?

Children joining schools that begin their academic year in September must reach the required age by December 31.

Those entering schools that start in April must reach the relevant age by March 31.

For September-start schools, children must turn these ages before or on December 31:

Three for Pre-KG or FS1

Four for KG1 or FS2

Five for KG2 or Year 1

Six for Grade 1 or Year 2

Children who have not reached the required age by these dates cannot be placed in the corresponding grade or year group, even if they are close to the cut-off or have studied that level elsewhere. This rule applies to all private schools in Dubai and ensures fairness, readiness, and consistency across curricula. Student Placement Guidelines, Khda

The rules also apply to early childhood centres and nurseries from the FS1 level onwards.

Who is affected by the revised age cut-off?

The revised rule applies only to children being registered in the KHDA system for the first time during the 2026-27 academic year.

It does not affect:

Children already enrolled in a Dubai school or nursery

Children transferring between schools or nurseries within Dubai

The KHDA guide describes 2026-27 as a transitional academic year. From 2027-28, all new registrations will follow the revised cut-off without the temporary cohort-based flexibility available this year.

Can some children choose between FS1 and FS2?

A one-time arrangement applies to children born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, who are not currently enrolled in a school or nursery.

For the 2026–27 academic year, the parents and school may jointly decide whether FS1 or FS2, or its equivalent, is the more suitable starting point.

The guide says that limited flexibility may also apply in British curriculum schools for entry into FS1, provided the child’s readiness is formally assessed and documented.

This flexibility does not extend to other year groups.

What happens when a child moves to Dubai from abroad?

Children arriving from countries where formal education begins later may still enter the appropriate grade for their age, provided they meet the UAE’s entry requirements.

The KHDA guide gives the example of a seven-year-old arriving from Finland, where formal schooling starts later. The child may join Grade 1 or Year 2 in Dubai, even if they have not developed the same reading, writing or classroom skills as their classmates.

The school should then provide support such as the following:

Targeted assistance in the classroom

Differentiated teaching

Beginner-level literacy and numeracy activities

A short-term individual learning plan

Additional help during the first term

A lack of previous formal education is not, by itself, a reason to move a child into a lower grade.

What if the child were placed in a lower grade overseas?

For children from Pre-KG through KG2, or FS1 through Year 1, placement is determined by age regardless of their previous year group.

From Grade 1 or Year 2 onwards, the transfer certificate becomes the main reference.

According to the guide, where the certificate shows a lower grade than the UAE age-grade chart, the school will generally use the certificate and notify KHDA if there is a significant discrepancy.

However, children who started school late or were previously moved down may be placed in their age-appropriate grade, with additional learning support.

If recent assessments show your child cannot yet access learning at that level, the school may apply for an exceptional placement with KHDA, submitting full evidence and support history. Student Placement Guidelines, Khda

The guide offers the example of an eight-year-old who completed Grade 1 abroad. The child would normally enter Grade 3 or Year 4 in Dubai. If specialist reports show developmental delays, the school could request Grade 2 or Year 3 instead.

What if the child is ahead of their age group?

Up to KG2 or Year 1, children will still be placed by age even if they studied at a higher level overseas.

From Grade 1 or Year 2, the transfer certificate may support placement above the child’s age group. If it places the student more than one year ahead of the UAE chart, the school must notify KHDA before confirming admission.

A school may seek approval for exceptional placement above age level where a student has completed more advanced learning and demonstrates sufficient academic, emotional and social readiness.

However, the KHDA guide says gifted children should generally receive enrichment and advanced work within their existing age group. Skipping a grade requires formal approval and a full readiness review.

Can a child repeat a year?

Usually, no.

The guide says children in Dubai are expected to progress with their age group. Weak grades, gaps in schooling or starting education late are not sufficient reasons on their own to hold a student back.

An exceptional placement in a lower grade will be considered only when all four conditions are met:

The school has provided sustained, high-quality support and documented it. A professional assessment confirms a significant developmental delay. The child still cannot access learning or faces a risk of harm. KHDA formally approves the placement in writing.

Before seeking a grade adjustment, schools are expected to provide support that may include screening, individual education plans, specialist assessments, therapy referrals and small-group teaching.

Parents have the right to review the evidence and participate in the decision.

Can a child be held back because of maturity?

No. The KHDA guide says holding a child back for “maturity” alone is not permitted.

Any change must be supported by documented evidence of a developmental need and reviewed by KHDA.

The temporary arrangement for eligible children entering school for the first time in 2026-27 is the limited exception to this general rule.

Can a child be moved down because they do not speak English?

No.

A lack of English proficiency is not considered a valid reason to place a student in a lower grade.

Instead, the school must provide English as an additional language support or additional learning sessions while keeping the child in the appropriate year group.

What happens during a mid-year transfer?

The same age and transfer-certificate rules apply to children joining partway through the academic year.

For Grade 1 or Year 2 and above, the transfer certificate determines placement. Where it differs from the age-grade chart, KHDA must be notified before admission is confirmed.

For younger children, placement is based on age.

If records are delayed, the KHDA guide says the school may place the child by age and prepare a temporary support plan until the documents arrive.

Any mid-year change to the child’s year group requires KHDA approval.

What if the transfer certificate says the year was incomplete?

An incomplete transfer certificate does not automatically mean the child must repeat a year.

The school must assess:

What the child already knows

Which parts of the curriculum were missed

Whether the child can access learning in the next grade

What additional support may be required

If the student can manage the next year’s curriculum, the school should enrol them in that grade and support any learning gaps.

If the assessment shows they cannot access the next grade, the school must gather evidence and submit an exceptional placement request to KHDA. Parental agreement is required.

“An incomplete TC alone is not sufficient grounds to hold your child back,” the guide states.