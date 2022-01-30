Dubai: Scared child calls 999 after mother was late; police 'immediately' checks on her

The boy did not have enough credit to call his mother and asked Dubai Police's help

Photo for illustrative purposes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 1:14 PM

Dubai Police’s emergency hotline 999 team receives calls from both adults and children for assistance.

Sharing details of a recent incident, Sergeant Ismail Al Saadi said that a child called the emergency number stating that he was alone at home and expressed his concern because his mother was late.

He noted that the scared boy did not have enough credit to call his mother and asked Dubai Police's help to check on her.

“We immediately contacted the mother, who in turn, called her son and checked on him, and thanked Dubai Police for this kind gesture,” Al Saadi said.

Dubai Police on Sunday said its emergency hotline 999 received more than five million calls in 2021 with each operator handling an average of 100-400 emergency calls a day.

ALSO READ:

Recently, Dubai Police gifted a horse to an 11-year-old child, Mana’a Ibrahim Ahmed Abdullah, who is excellent in studies, and had always wanted to own a horse. This was part of the Dubai Police's efforts to engage in different community services to remain close to every individual of the society.

This puts every individual, especially children, at ease to interact with the police and also seek assistance in time of need.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com