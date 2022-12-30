Dubai: Save on electricity, water bills using smart online tool; here’s how

The initiative was first announced in July this year as a means of allowing nationals to start their own entrepreneurial journeys while retaining government jobs
If leading a more sustainable lifestyle is part of your 2023 resolutions, then you need to be part of Dewa’s My Sustainable Living Program. In fact, Dewa’s dashboard for every account is filled with useful information regarding each individual’s consumption – information that goes beyond bill payment and delves into the nitty gritty of consumption. There’s even a year-on-year comparison for every month of the year.
Log on to your account and go to 'My Sustainable Living Program' at the bottom left.
The first necessary step is to update your Consumption Profile. To do, that you need to answer a series of questions including the following:
Following that, click on ‘Configure your saving plan’ to get a series of tips to save electricity and water consumption in your house. Pick the ones you will follow, and they will be saved under 'my saving plan’.
