Look: Dubai celebrates Saudi National Day with special passport stamp

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 10:33 PM

A special stamp to celebrate Saudi National Day welcomed travellers at the Dubai Airport on Tuesday, September 23.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai marked the day with a special commemorative passport stamp featuring the official logo of the 95th Saudi National Day and the phrase “UAE-Saudi, Together Forever”, symbolising the strength of the strategic ties between the two brotherly nations.

The Dubai Media Office posted about the stamp, sharing photos of the logo. Take a look:

Earlier this year, GDRFA celebrated Eid Al Adha by welcoming travelers arriving through Dubai Airports and the Hatta border crossing during the weekend with a special passport stamp bearing the phrase 'Eid in Dubai'.

Special celebrations dedicated to Saudi National were also organised by Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Zayed International Airport, who teamed up to give Saudi travellers a memorable welcome on Tuesday

The arrivals lounge came alive as beloved Warner Bros. World characters, Tom and Jerry, greeted passengers arriving on the first inbound Saudi flight to Abu Dhabi.

Female passengers also received special gifts neatly wrapped in boxes, adding to the festive atmosphere.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and other rulers of the Emirates sent congratulatory messages to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of the Kingdom's 95th National Day.