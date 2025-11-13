Salik's net profit jumps 39% due to higher toll usage, fines

Salik Company, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, on Thursday announced Dh1.14 billion net profit for the first 9 months of 2025, an increase of 39.1 per cent, driven by higher toll usage fee, fines, and new tag activations.

Total revenue for 9 months of 2025 increased 38.6 per cent year-on-year to Dh2.275 billion, supported by a 36.9 per cent YoY increase in Q3 2025. Its EBITDA grew 42 per cent in 9 months to Dh1,583.7 billion, translating to a margin of 69.6 per cent.

Salik’s core tolling business, total chargeable trips reached 470.5 million in 9 months of 2025, of which 152.2 million were completed in Q3 2025.

Toll usage fees remained strong in 9 months of 2025, increasing 41.5 per cent YoY to Dh2.01 billion, including a 39.9 per cent YoY increase in Q3 2025 to Dh655.2 million.

The increase in toll fees was primarily driven by the impact of two full quarters of the new variable pricing structure introduced at the end of January 2025, alongside additional contributions from the two new gates, partially offset by the seasonal slowdown witnessed in Q3.

Salik’s revenue from fines increased 18.2 per cent YoY to Dh206.7 million in 9 months, with fines growing 23.3 per cent YoY to Dh72.4 million in Q3 2025. The number of net violations (excluding dismissed violations) grew by 39.9 per cent YoY in Q3 2025, reaching 936,972 and representing 0.7 per cent of net toll traffic, with revenue from fines contributing 9.7% to total revenue in Q3 2025.

“Salik’s performance during the first nine months of 2025 reflects the economic growth witnessed in Dubai and the attractive investment environment that has made the emirate a global model in business sustainability and the competitiveness of vital sectors. It also highlights the strength of our operations and the continued resilience and scalability of our business model,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Salik.

He added that the revenue increase was supported by continued growth in traffic volumes and the early benefits of variable pricing implemented earlier in January, alongside significant ancillary revenue growth.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said, “Our core tolling business continues to perform exceptionally well, complemented by steady progress across our strategic initiatives to diversify our revenue streams.”

He added that ancillary revenues continue to grow, driven by the success of our digital partnerships in mobility and payment solutions.

“Collaborations with Emaar Malls, Parkonic, and Liva Group are key contributors to this performance, strengthening Salik’s position as a leading innovator in seamless, smart, and sustainable mobility,” he added.